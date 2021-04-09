Williams posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 win over the Raptors.

Williams has been a Swiss Army knife for the Bulls. The rookie is averaging 30.7 minutes per game over the last 10 games -- third-highest on the team and highest among the team'ss forwards. He's scored in double-digits in five of the past six games. Williams' progression has been slow and steady, but if he continues to see these types of minutes, it wouldn't be a leap to say the production will rise.