Williams totaled 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-96 victory over Memphis.

Williams moved into the starting lineup, replacing Zach LaVine who was out due to an ankle injury. Despite battling an injury of his own, Williams turned in a strong performance against subpar opposition. Not unlike his career- Williams' production has been inconsistent this season. He is outside the top 150 in standard formats, averaging 10.0 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.8 combined steals and blocks. Until LaVine returns to the lineup, Williams is someone worth grabbing.