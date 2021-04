Williams posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in Wednesday's loss to the Suns.

The rookie has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time since early March. He continues to flash intriguing potential on the defensive end, as well, racking up at least one steal or block in 21 of his last 23 games. Since the All-Star break, Williams is averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 boards, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.1 minutes.