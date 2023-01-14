Williams had 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 124-110 loss to the Thunder.

Williams was coming off three straight games in which he couldn't break the 10-point mark, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered his second-best scoring output of the season. The former Florida State standout is averaging 13.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in January.