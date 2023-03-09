Williams amassed 18 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 victory over Denver.

Williams has moved to a bench role since the Bulls signed Patrick Beverley in the buyout market. The move has reduced his upside, but he's shot efficiently (63.3 FG%) and popped for 18 points Wednesday -- his first time reaching that mark since Jan. 23. Over the past seven games (one start), the forward has averaged 11.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25.6 minutes.