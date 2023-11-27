Williams supplied 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds over 35 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 loss to the Nets.

Williams was moved back into the starting lineup with Alex Caruso (foot) unavailable. He really struggled in this role prior to Sunday, as he averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in seven previous starts. He looked much more comfortable Sunday, and he seems to be trending in the right direction. Over his last three games, Williams has averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.7 three-pointers.