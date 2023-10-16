Williams ended with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Sunday's 116-102 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Williams started in every one of his 82 regular-season appearances for the Bulls last season and is expected to open the season as the starting power forward once again, though he's likely to have a secondary role on offense while sharing the court with Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Either way, performances like this one should undoubtedly boost his fantasy upside, as he can do a good job by filling out the stat sheet while not having to deal with the pressure of being the primary option on offense.