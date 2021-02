Williams went for a career-high 20 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's loss to the Magic.

Williams has seen his point total increase now in three consecutive games. In addition to his career-best scoring output, the FSU product also made a career-high seven field goals. In his last three games, Williams is averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor.