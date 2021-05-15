Williams accumulated 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Nets.

The 19-year-old went from totaling just 18 points over his last three games to score 24 points on 14 attempts. Before Saturday's game, Williams was averaging 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.7 minutes, so his career-high output in points was an encouraging sign from a developmental standpoint. The rookie will look to make it two impressive scoring performances in a row Sunday at home against the Bucks.