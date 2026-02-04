Williams logged 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

With Nikola Vucevic traded to Boston on Tuesday, Williams maintained an elevated role in the Chicago frontcourt and set a new season scoring high. The 24-year-old big will likely stick with the second unit, working behind Jalen Smith and Matas Buzelis, but he could see a starter's workload -- over the last three games he's averaging 29.7 minutes while producing 13.7 points, 6.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 blocks.