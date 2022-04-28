Williams ended with 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Bucks.

Supplying back-to-back 20-plus point games to conclude his season, Williams flashed serious talent. He co-led the Bulls in made threes Wednesday after starting the series in an 0-of-8 drought. Although he appeared in just 17 regular-season games due to undergoing midseason wrist surgery, the future appears bright for the 20-year-old. Williams averaged 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on a 52.9/51.7/73.2 percent shooting slash this season.