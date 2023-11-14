Williams logged 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 118-109 loss to the Bucks.

Williams came off the bench once again Monday, playing through a recent finger injury. Despite the shift to the second unit, Williams produced his best game of the season. Seen as a possible breakout candidate, his start to the season was far from convincing. While his production here demonstrates what he is capable of, there is no reason to prioritize him outside of deeper formats at this stage.