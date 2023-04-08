Williams supplied 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 115-112 victory over the Mavericks.

Williams struggled to find his stroke early, recording eight points on just 3-of-9 shooting from the field in the first half, though two of those makes came from beyond the arc. The power forward was able to get in a good rhythm in the second half, however, knocking down six of nine field-goal attempts for another 15 points to go along with six boards. He finished with a season-high 23 points on the night while his eight rebounds were the most he's recorded in a game since Jan. 23 against the Hawks.