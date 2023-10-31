Williams registered nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over the Pacers.

Williams has racked up six steals in four games, but that's about the only silver lining from the 22-year-old's early season performance. Williams is attempting just 6.0 shots per game while failing to make an impact on the glass (3.3 rebounds per game).