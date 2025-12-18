Williams ended with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 victory over Cleveland.

Williams officially bottomed out in the win, playing just 11 minutes, the fewest he has played all season. It appears that Williams' ceiling has all but disappeared, now serving as nothing more than a depth piece on a team with very little direction. In 25 games thus far, Williams is averaging just 7.4 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.8 minutes per game.