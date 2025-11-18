Williams notched seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 130-127 victory over the Nuggets.

For the second game in a row, Williams' minutes dipped into the teens. Although he's shooting the ball much better than he did in 2024-25, Williams is on pace for a career-low 21.8 minutes per contest. With averages of 8.0 points, 2,8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers, his fantasy appeal is limited to deeper formats.