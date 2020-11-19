Williams was selected by the Bulls with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Many mock drafts didn't expect Williams going this early, but nevertheless, Williams will now join a young and rebuilding Chicago squad. Williams has tremendous upside despite his mediocre averages with Florida State last season. The 6-8, 225-lbs forward averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block per contest, while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 83.8 percent at the charity stripe with the Seminoles. Assuming Otto Porter remains the starting small forward and Lauri Markkanen the power forward, Williams will presumably come in off the bench and battle for minutes with veteran Thaddeus Young.