Williams produced 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes during Monday's 133-129 overtime loss to Milwaukee.

Williams cooled off a little, although still managed 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss. After a slow start to the season, Williams has been able to get things back on track, putting up top-100 value over the past two weeks. His ability to chip in across multiple categories means while he is not necessarily a must-roster player, it is unlikely he is floating around on too many waiver wires.