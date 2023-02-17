Williams contributed 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 loss to the Bucks.

Williams wasn't terrible in the loss, something that should be viewed as a positive given his recent production, or lack thereof. Despite having a consistent role, Williams continues to offer bucket loads of mediocrity, keeping him on the outside looking in when it comes to standard fantasy leagues. Despite a few flashes throughout the season, he should be viewed as a situational stream candidate on most nights. However, the Bulls are certainly not looking like a team bound for the playoffs, meaning Williams could move up the offensive pecking order should the team decide to lean more on their youth down the stretch.