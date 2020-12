Williams managed 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 victory over the Wizards.

Williams continues to start for the Bulls but is yet to play starter's minutes on a regular basis. Otto Porter has shifted to the bench but is still the more proven of the two options. Porter played 29 minutes in the victory and at this stage, he is the small forward to target at the moment.