Williams (foot) has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee and will also miss Chicago's back-to-back set Friday versus Atlanta and Saturday versus Memphis, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams is dealing with inflammation in his left foot, which is notable after the 23-year-old underwent left foot surgery in February to address what was originally diagnosed as an acute bone edema, then deemed a stress reaction. Williams flare-up could align with combining for just 15 points (5-19 FG) across his last two games, which came on the heels of averaging a healthy 14.0 points on 48.9 percent shooting -- including 50.0 percent of 4.8 three-point attempts per game -- across his last five contests. Tuesday against Washington represents his next opportunity to take the court.