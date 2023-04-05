Williams contributed 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Hawks.

Williams was impactful on both ends for Chicago, and probably should have been more involved given that the Bulls shot 7-of-31 from three. Despite his underwhelming ceiling, he's providing reliable value down the stretch with the Bulls still competing daily.