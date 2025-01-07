Williams contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over the Spurs.

Williams continues to be a force to be reckoned with from beyond the arc, hitting three or more shots from deep for the ninth time this season. The 23-year-old has bumped up his attempts from the three-point line this season at 4.8 per game, shooting 38.4 percent from distance for the Bulls.