Williams posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

The 19-year-old was only averaging 0.7 steals a game before Tuesday's stealing binge. Williams has started every game this season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists with little else in 48 games this season. The rookie has been an inconsistent fantasy option all season, but he's still worth rostering in deep leagues for his low-end points, rebounds and assists.