Williams finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes in Sunday's 105-102 preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Williams led the team in shots made from three while finishing second on the team in scoring and as one of two Bulls players with a double-digit point total in Sunday's loss to the Bucks. Williams is coming off a career year in Chicago last season, a year he averaged a career-high 10.2 points to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while starting in 65 of his 82 regular-season appearances.