Williams recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss against the Hawks.

The Bulls didn't have a good performance in their 2020-21 debut, but Williams thrived in his first career game in The Association and filled the stat sheet admirably while ending as the team's third-highest scorer behind Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen. The rookie will likely remain in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pacers.