Williams logged four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over the Heat.

Williams' production is alarming, considering the absence of Zach Lavine. The 2020 No. 4 pick is still more of a defensive option than a reliable scorer, as he has yet to average over 10 points per game. Williams was the only Bulls' starter with a negative plus-minus at -4.