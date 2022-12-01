Williams ended Wednesday's 132-113 loss to the Suns with two points (0-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes.

Williams was a disaster in the loss, delivering arguably his worst game of the season. After a period of relevance, it's been a rough few games for Williams, sitting outside the top 200 over the past week. His role remains secure enough, and so if you are rostering him, a little patience may be required. With that said, his upside is limited and so moving on might not be the worst decision in the world.