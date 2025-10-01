Williams left Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

The severity of the issue is unknown, and Williams can be deemed day-to-day until the Bulls provide some more clarity. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old's status is in jeopardy for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Cavaliers. If Williams' setback carries into the preseason, Isaac Okoro and Kevin Huerter could see an uptick in playing time off the bench.