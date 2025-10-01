Bulls' Patrick Williams: Suffers ankle injury at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams left Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
The severity of the issue is unknown, and Williams can be deemed day-to-day until the Bulls provide some more clarity. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old's status is in jeopardy for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Cavaliers. If Williams' setback carries into the preseason, Isaac Okoro and Kevin Huerter could see an uptick in playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Muted impact in season-ending loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Slides back to bench•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Lights it up from deep to lead team•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Enters starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Leads bench in scoring in win•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Disappears in loss•