Williams amassed 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 32 minutes in Tuesday's 127-104 win over Milwaukee.

In his first start since the preseason opener, Williams produced his best overall game. After making just seven shots in his first three preseason contests, the 21-year-old made seven baskets in the first three quarters Tuesday. He started all 71 of his appearances in his rookie year but just nine of his 17 games last year as he battled wrist and shoulder injuries throughout the season. The Bulls have started Williams, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones at power forward in the preseason and it's unclear yet who will get the nod when the regular season begins.