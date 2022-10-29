Williams closed Friday's 129-124 loss to the Spurs with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 20 minutes.

Williams continues to be woeful on the offensive end, topping double digits for just the second time this season. Viewed as a possible breakout candidate, Williams has been unable to make the most of a favorable situation. Outside of some limited upside in steals, Williams should not be viewed as a viable asset in competitive formats.