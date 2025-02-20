Williams will be re-evaluated in two weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his right knee.
The Bulls suffered a blow to their frontcourt Thursday, with Williams now on the mend after receiving a PRP injection in his right knee. The 24-year-old big man was logging 26.2 minutes per game for Chicago, averaging 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season. The team may turn to Julian Phillips, Dalen Terry and rookie Matas Buzelis to help shoulder the load moving forward.
