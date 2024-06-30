Williams (foot) and the Bulls agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Bulls extended a qualifying offer to Williams previously to make him a restricted free agent, but they are solidifying their trust in Williams' long-term potential with this contract. Williams has had a lot of ups and downs with the Bulls, but he's a career 41.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc with considerable upside on both ends of the court.