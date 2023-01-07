Williams notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 126-112 victory over the 76ers.
Williams knocked down 63.6 percent of his attempts from the field, and he also hit two-plus threes for his third straight matchup. After ending the calendar year with three straight games in single figures, he's now put up 10 or more points in his last three appearances.
