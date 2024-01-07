Williams (ankle) did not practice Sunday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Williams has been dealing with right ankle soreness for the past week, and the injury forced him to miss his first game of the season in Friday's win over Charlotte. Williams didn't participating in Sunday's non-contact practice, which puts his status firmly in doubt for a rematch against Charlotte on Monday.
