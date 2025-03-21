Williams (quadriceps) is available for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Williams played 18 minutes against the Suns on Wednesday and will also suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. He should continue to see minutes off the bench, though, so he's not expected to have a lot of upside in most slates.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Probable for Thursday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Will be limited Thursday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Ties season low with two points•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Iffy for Monday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Not playing Saturday•