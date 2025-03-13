Williams (quadricep) will operate under a minutes restriction of around 24 minutes during Thursday's game against Brooklyn, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Williams made his return from a nine-game absence due to right quad tendinosis in Monday's win over the Pacers, during which he recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes. The 23-year-old forward should still be expected to operate off the bench, where he has been a mainstay across the club's last 10 outings.