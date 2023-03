Williams will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Head coach Billy Donovan will be going small against Indiana, rolling out a starting five featuring Patrick Beverley, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, so Williams will shift to the second unit. Williams has come off the bench only five times this season, averaging 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 23.6 minutes during those contests.