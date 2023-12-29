Williams is probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain.

Williams scored 22 points in 38 minutes during Thursday's loss to Indiana but appears to have suffered a minor ankle sprain as well, though he is expected to still suit up. Over his last seven games, the 2020 lottery pick has been playing well, averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 33.3 minutes per night.