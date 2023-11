Williams (finger) will play Monday against the Jazz, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

As expected, Williams has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through a finger issue. After starting Chicago's first five games of the season, Williams has shifted to a bench role in favor of Torry Craig. As a reserve (two appearances), Williams has averaged 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game.