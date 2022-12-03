Williams will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Warriors.
Williams will come off the bench for the first time this season, as he has started in all 21 games he has played. The Bulls are shaking up their starting lineup and opting to go with Javonte Green at power forward instead.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Struggles mightily in loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Pops for 17 points Monday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Set to play Friday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Efficient despite loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Poor shooting in loss•