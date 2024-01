Williams (ankle) is available to face the Grizzlies on Saturday, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports. He will be part of the starting lineup.

Williams returned from a two-game absence Thursday and posted 12 points across 23 minutes off the bench, and while he was questionable at first, he'll end up being available. He will start with Zach LaVine (ankle) being sidelined, though he figures to handle a secondary role on offense.