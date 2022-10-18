Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Williams will start at power forward during Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Heat, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Donovan shuffled the starting power forward spot during the preseason, with Williams, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones all getting opportunities in the first five. However, the Bulls will stick with the third-year lottery pick, who's started 80 of his 88 NBA appearances, to begin the year. After a strong rookie season, Williams' second-year in the league was derailed by injuries, but now that he's fully healthy, he'll look to bounce back in a big way during the 2022-23 campaign.