Williams (wrist) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Williams will join Isaac Okoro (back) and Dalen Terry (calf) on the inactive list Saturday night, leaving Chicago very thin at the forward positions. Matas Buzelis should get all the run he can handle, and there will be more minutes available for Jalen Smith and Julian Phillips. Williams' next chance to play will come Monday in New Orleans.