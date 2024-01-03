Williams won't return to Tuesday's game versus the 76ers due to a right ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports reports. He finished with three points, one rebound and one three-pointer in 11 minutes.

The severity of Williams' injury hasn't been reported yet, but it's unfortunate timing for Chicago, as this is the front end of a back-to-back set. Williams should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks. Ayo Dosunmu started the second half in Williams' place and would likely gain the most fantasy value if Williams is forced to miss additional time.