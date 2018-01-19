Bulls' Paul Zipser: Assigned to G-League
Zipser was assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Friday. He is expected to play in the team's contests Friday and Saturday.
With the return of Zach LaVine, Zipser has collected three DNP-Coach's Decisions in a row and has become the odd man out of the team's rotation. For that reason, the organization has opted to send him to the G-League so he can get some extended run and see in-game experience.
