Bulls' Paul Zipser: Assigned to G-League

Zipser was assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Friday. He is expected to play in the team's contests Friday and Saturday.

With the return of Zach LaVine, Zipser has collected three DNP-Coach's Decisions in a row and has become the odd man out of the team's rotation. For that reason, the organization has opted to send him to the G-League so he can get some extended run and see in-game experience.