Bulls' Paul Zipser: Deemed healthy going forward

Zipser (back) went through a full practice Sunday and is considered healthy heading into the regular season, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The forward had been battling a back issue, which kept him out of Friday's preseason finale, but he did not face any restrictions Sunday, and coach Fred Hoiberg said that will be the case going forward. Zipser is expected to open the season as the Bulls' starting small forward after averaging 19.2 minutes per game last season, mostly in a bench role.