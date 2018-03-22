Bulls' Paul Zipser: Doubtful Friday vs. Bucks
Zipser (undisclosed) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's unclear if Zipser is dealing with some sort of injury or the Bulls are simply considering resting him in the first night of a back-to-back set. Either way, fantasy owners should plan on Zipser being sidelined after starting each of the last three games with a slew of Bulls' starters sitting out. Lauri Markkanen (back) said he's optimistic about playing Friday and would immediately reclaim the starting power forward role. If not, guys like Bobby Portis and Noah Vonleh would handle the bulk of the minutes.
