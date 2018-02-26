Bulls' Paul Zipser: Doubtful to play Monday

Zipser (foot) is considered doubtful to play Monday against the Nets.

While the Bulls haven't officially ruled him out, all signs point to Zipser missing a second straight game after he suffered a left foot injury during Thursday's loss to Philadelphia. Zipser's role in the rotation had begun to dwindle in the games prior to the injury, though another absence could free up a few minutes for some combination of Noah Vonleh, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine off the bench.