Bulls' Paul Zipser: Doubtful to play Monday
Zipser (foot) is considered doubtful to play Monday against the Nets.
While the Bulls haven't officially ruled him out, all signs point to Zipser missing a second straight game after he suffered a left foot injury during Thursday's loss to Philadelphia. Zipser's role in the rotation had begun to dwindle in the games prior to the injury, though another absence could free up a few minutes for some combination of Noah Vonleh, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine off the bench.
More News
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as doubtful for Saturday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Not practicing Friday•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Exits Thursday's game with foot injury•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Will remain in rotation after break•
-
Bulls' Paul Zipser: Scores 10 points off bench in loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...