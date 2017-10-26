Bulls' Paul Zipser: Downgraded to doubtful
Zipser (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Coach Fred Hoiberg originally said Zipser was a game-time decision, but it's become clear that the swingman is not going to be ready for Friday night's contest. Assuming Zipser is officially ruled out, Denzel Valentine and Quincy Pondexter would both be in line for additional minutes on the wing.
